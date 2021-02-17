Police Seek Info In Death Of 'Baby Jane Doe' Found In Area

State Police continue to investigate the 1992 death of an infant in the Hudson Valley.

On Monday, Feb. 10, 1992, State Police in Middletown were advised of found human infant remains, off of South Plank Road, near the Slate Hill Orchard, in the town of Wawayanda in Orange County.

The Troop F Forensic Investigative Unit and Troop F K-9 units responded and found the area where the baby was abandoned.

Near the site, law enforcement found several plastic bags and a pillowcase used to dispose of the body.

The pillowcase the baby was disposed of in. New York State Police

The investigation revealed the infant female was approximately 7-10 days old at the time of death, state police said.

The investigation revealed that “Baby Jane Doe” was abandoned in late October, early November of 1991.

If alive today, “Baby Jane Doe” would be 29 years old.

State Police are asking anyone with information regarding “Baby Jane Doe” to contact Investigator Vincent Castro, SP Middletown, or Investigator Brad Natalizio, Troop F Major Crimes, at 845-344-5300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.