Police & Fire

Police Searching For Man Connected To Shooting In Area

Blooming Grove Police are searching for a man connected with a shooting in a town parking lot.
Blooming Grove Police are searching for a man connected with a shooting in a town parking lot.

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in a parking lot in the area.

The incident took place in Orange County around 3:45 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 7, in the parking lot of a Blooming Grove housing complex behind 40 Tanager Road, police said.

A heavyset black male with his hair pulled back, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt reportedly fired at least 4 rounds at a white SUV, the Blooming Grove Police Department said.

The shooter then jumped into the open rear door of a grey Honda sedan and left the area towards Lakeshore Drive, police said.

The white SUV left the area heading towards Peddler Hill Road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department at 845-496-9161.

All calls will be kept confidential.

