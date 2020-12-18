Police Search For Witnesses After Father, Daughter Killed In Two-Vehicle Crash

Police are searching for anyone who witnessed a car crash in the area that killed a woman and her father.

It happened on Thursday, Dec. 17 at approximately 4:53 p.m. in Ulster County on State Route 32 in the Saxton Flatts area of Saugerties.

Ira Ringel, of Saugerties, 59, and his adopted daughter, 47-year-old Samantha Kiernan, were driving north when their 2001 Toyota Camry slid into a 2011 Toyota Sienna driving the opposite direction in the southbound lane, according to Saugerties Police Chief Joseph Sinagra.

Kiernan was pronounced dead at the scene, police said, and was extricated from the vehicle by members of the Saxton Fire Department.

Ringel was transported to Westchester Medical Health Alliance Hospital's Broadway Campus in Kingston, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old from Saugerties, and her 13-year-old son, were also brought to the hospital by Diaz Ambulance for treatment of minor injuries.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.

