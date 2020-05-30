Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police Search For Suspect In Fatal Shooting

Zak Failla
A man was shot and killed behind a White Plains apartment complex on Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Police are attempting to locate a suspect in the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man in Westchester.

The incident allegedly happened during a dispute in White Plains in which city resident Deron Strang was shot and killed at approximately midnight on Wednesday, May 27 behind an apartment complex on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, police said.

According to police, detectives were notified of the shooting and responding officers found Strange near the building with multiple gunshot wounds.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and transported to White Plains Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on the morning of Thursday, May 28.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact detectives at the White Plains Police Department by calling (914) 422-6111.

