Police & Fire

Police Search For Suspect After Homicide Of Nanuet Teen

Kathy Reakes
Nicholas Jasiel
Nicholas Jasiel Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police are asking the public for help in finding the person or people responsible for the shooting death of a teen in the area.

Nicholas Jasiel, 19, from Nanuet, was shot and killed around 9 p.m., on Dec. 7, 2019, following an unknown confrontation that took place on Dwight Avenue in Hillcrest, said the Ramapo Police.

Detectives are actively following up on several leads.

Anyone with information in regards to the case is asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department, Investigations Division at 845-357-2400 or submit an anonymous tip using the “RocklandCo DA” Tip411 app.

The app is available in the App Store or on Google Play.

