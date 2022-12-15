Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Police & Fire

Police Search For NY Woman Who Has Been Missing For Days

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Susan Mills
Susan Mills Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police are searching for a missing 59-year-old woman from New York who hasn't been seen in days.

Susan Mills, a resident of Elbridge, a village located about 20 miles from Syracuse in Onondaga County, was last seen leaving her home on Halfway Road at about noon on Monday, Dec. 12, New York State Police reported on Thursday, Dec. 15.

She is described as being 5-foot-5 and 130 pounds, with blue eyes and blonde hair, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Mills' whereabouts to call 911 or State Police Headquarters in Oneida at 315-366-6000.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to the Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.