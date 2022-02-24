Police Search For Missing 14-Year-Old Girl From Area

Police are searching for a missing 14-year-old girl from the Hudson Valley.

Makenna Walsh was reported missing by her parents on Wednesday, Feb. 23, according to the Saugerties Police Department.

Police said Makenna was last on Wednesday by neighbors in the Ulster County town of Saugerties.

She may have left the town in an attempt to travel to New York City, authorities said.

Makenna was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, gray joggers, and pink Crocs. She might also be carrying a black Nike drawstring backpack.

She is described as being 5-foot-4, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police asked anyone with information about Makenna's whereabouts to call the Saugerties Police Department at 845-246-9800.

Share this story by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.