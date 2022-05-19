Contact Us
Police Search For Missing 10-Year-Old Boy From New York City

Nicole Valinote
Email me
Marvin Bonilla
Marvin Bonilla Photo Credit: New York City Police Department

The New York City Police Department has asked the public for help locating a missing 10-year-old boy.

Marvin Bonilla was last seen leaving his home in Queens at about 5:40 p.m. on Wednesday, May 18, the NYPD said.

He walked east on Chandler Street toward Nameoke Avenue, police said.

Marvin is described as being about 4 feet tall and 100 pounds, with a thin build, black hair, and brown eyes, the NYPD said. 

He was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants, and carrying a gray backpack, police said.

Authorities asked anyone with information about Marvin's whereabouts to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). 

Tips can also be submitted online here.

