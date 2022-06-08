Police Search For Man Who Went Missing After Attending NY Dinner Gala

Police are asking the public for help locating a 71-year-old Long Island man who went missing after attending a dinner gala.

Jeff Burns, of Inwood, was last seen at the Plaza Hotel in Manhattan at 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 7, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

He was reported missing at about 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday, June 8, police said.

NCPD said Burns is described as being 5-foot-8, 140 pounds, and bald, with brown eyes and a gray beard.

He was last seen wearing black jeans, a light-colored, collared shirt, a black leather sport coat, and black flat cap, authorities said.

NCPD said Burns left the gala on foot and his possible destination is not known.

He is cognitively impaired and requires treatment and evaluation, police said.

Detectives asked anyone with information about Burns' whereabouts to call Nassau County Missing Persons Squad at 516-573-7347 or 911.

