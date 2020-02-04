Contact Us
Police Search For Leads In Murder Of Man Last Seen Leaving Area Bar

Zak Failla
Frank Bello Photo Credit: New York State Police
Frank Bello's vehicle. Photo Credit: New York State Police

More than four decades later, the investigation into a man found shot to death in the Hudson Valley is ongoing.

New York State Police investigators in Ellenville issued an alert this week regarding the continuing investigation into the homicide of an Ulster County man 45 years ago.

On Aug. 24, 1974, Ulster County resident Efraim Bello, 45, of Kerhonkson, was found shot to death in the town of Rochester. Bello, also known as Frank, was found by New York State Police troopers on the scenic overlook on State Route 44/55 while on patrol.

According to police, Bello was last seen at P&G’s Bar in New Paltz, on the night of Aug. 23, 1974. Witnesses reported he appeared to be there alone, though he allegedly spoke with and danced with a woman that came into the bar before leaving alone at approximately 11 p.m. that night.

Bello was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds at approximately 4:40 a.m. on Aug. 24.

“Over the years, numerous interviews have been conducted with patrons of the bar, and members of the community,” police said. “Numerous leads have also been investigated. It is believed that an individual or individuals have information crucial to this investigation, and are strongly urged to come forward.”

Anyone with information regarding the ongoing investigation has been asked to contact investigators in Troop F in Ellenville by calling (845) 626-2863.

