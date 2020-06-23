Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police Search For Hit-Run Motorist Who Struck Bicyclist In New City

Kathy Reakes
The area of 27 Laurel Road in New City.
The area of 27 Laurel Road in New City. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are asking the public's help in locating a hit-and-run driver who struck a bicyclist in Rockland County.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 in the area of 27 Laurel Rd. in New City, the Clarkstown Police Department said. 

As officers arrived on scene the injured bicyclist, a 59-year-old man advised them that he was riding east on the road when the unknown vehicle struck his rear tire, causing him to fall, injuring himself. 

 New City Ambulance and Rockland Paramedics provided medical aid and transported him to an area hospital.

The vehicle that struck the bicyclist and fled the scene without stopping was last seen traveling eastbound on Laurel Road, police said.

It has been described by witnesses as silver in color. Information on the make and model was not provided.

The Clarkstown Police Department is asking for anyone who may have been in the area and has additional information to contact the department at 845-639-5800. 

