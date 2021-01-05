Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Arctic Blast, New Storm Could Be Coming After Stretch Of Dry Days, Meteorologists Say
Police & Fire

Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Left Victim On Side Of Road In Area

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Whitefield Avenue in Accord in Ulster County.
Whitefield Avenue in Accord in Ulster County. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene while he was out walking with his wife.

Ulster County resident George Barley, age 62,  was struck around 2:20 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, while walking on Whitefield Avenue in Accord, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, when troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to the accident scene they found Barley lying about eight feet off the roadway, unconscious, but breathing.

Barley, a resident of Accord, appeared to be suffering from head and leg injuries, Nevel said. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

An initial investigation found that Barley was walking with his wife when she spotted a gray sedan driving south on Whitfield Road at a high rate of speed. 

The vehicle struck her husband and continued to travel south on Whitfield Avenue, Nevel said.

The unknown vehicle will have front end damage. 

State police are asking anyone who was in the area at that time and may have witnessed the accident or the vehicle before or after the accident to contact the state police at Ellenville at 845-626-2800.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.