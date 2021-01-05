Police Search For Hit-Run Driver Who Left Victim On Side Of Road In Area

A man suffered serious injuries after being hit by a vehicle that fled the scene while he was out walking with his wife.

Ulster County resident George Barley, age 62, was struck around 2:20 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 2, while walking on Whitefield Avenue in Accord, said New York State Police Trooper Steven Nevel.

According to Nevel, when troopers from the Ellenville barracks responded to the accident scene they found Barley lying about eight feet off the roadway, unconscious, but breathing.

Barley, a resident of Accord, appeared to be suffering from head and leg injuries, Nevel said. He was transported to Westchester Medical Center via helicopter.

An initial investigation found that Barley was walking with his wife when she spotted a gray sedan driving south on Whitfield Road at a high rate of speed.

The vehicle struck her husband and continued to travel south on Whitfield Avenue, Nevel said.

The unknown vehicle will have front end damage.

State police are asking anyone who was in the area at that time and may have witnessed the accident or the vehicle before or after the accident to contact the state police at Ellenville at 845-626-2800.

