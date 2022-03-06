Police Rescue Three Children Being Held Hostage In Area Hotel Room

State Police rescued three children who they say were being held hostage in a hotel room in the Hudson Valley.

Police responded at around 6:35 p.m. Friday, March 4, in Ulster County, when a Kingston man called 911 to say he was holding three children hostage at the Rodeway Inn in the Town of Ulster.

The children were described as being ages 4, 2, and 1, said police.

An investigation revealed that Kingston resident Scipio D. Dubois, age 29, was holding the three without permission and against their parent’s will in the room at the inn, state police said.

New York State Police Investigators trained in negotiations made telephonic contact with Dubois, but he refused to release the children or to exit the room, according to police.

The NewYork State Police Special Operations Response Team (SORT) then made entry into the room and safely extracted the children, police said.

Dubois was taken into custody and charged with:

Second-degree kidnapping (a Class B felony),

First-degree unlawful Imprisonment (a Class E felony),

Endangering the welfare of a child (a Class A misdemeanor),

Third-degree menacing (a Class B misdemeanor).

He was arraigned at the Town of Ulster Court and remanded to Ulster County Jail.

The State Police were assisted by the:

Town of Ulster Police Department,

Ulster County Sheriff’s Department,

Ulster County Mobile Mental Health.

