Police Report Shooting Involving Officer In Hudson Valley

Authorities have reported a police officer-involved shooting in Westchester County.

Police were at the scene of a law enforcement-involved shooting in Yonkers in the area of Elm Street at Linden Street at about 2:40 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, according to an announcement from the Yonkers Police Department.

Police said the officer involved and a suspect were taken to local hospitals.

Authorities asked the public to avoid the area.

No other details about the incident were provided at the time of the announcement.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

