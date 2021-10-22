Contact Us
Police Release Photo Of Man Accused Of Sexual Abuse In Area

Nicole Valinote
Rudy Rodriguez
Rudy Rodriguez Photo Credit: New York State Police

Police have released a photo of a Hudson Valley man accused of sexual abuse and are asking anyone who may have been victimized by him to contact authorities.

On Thursday, Oct. 21, New York State Police asked that anyone who may have been victimized by 40-year-old Rudy Rodriguez, of Newburgh, to contact the Orange County Child Abuse at 845-344-5300.

State Police previously reported that Rodriguez was arraigned on Tuesday, Oct. 19. 

Police said Rodriguez was charged with first-degree sexual abuse and endangering the welfare of a child following an investigation into an incident at an unlicensed daycare in Newburgh.

