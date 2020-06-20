Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police Probe Whether Separate Shootings Within A Mile Are Related

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police are investigating whether two shootings that occurred about seven hours apart less than a mile apart are related.
Police are investigating whether two shootings that occurred about seven hours apart less than a mile apart are related. Photo Credit: File

Police are investigating whether two shootings that occurred about seven hours apart less than a mile apart are related.

They happened in Sullivan County on Friday, June 19 during the early afternoon and late evening in the Village of Monticello.

The most recent incident occurred about 11 p.m. Friday.

A 19-year-old Monticello man, while operating a motor vehicle, was deliberately shot at with a firearm by an unknown person near the Horizons and Fairground Estates Apartment complexes, Monticello PD Lt Mark Johnstone said.

The vehicle was struck several times, Johnstone said, and several errant bullets hit a building at the Fairground Estates. 

The vehicle operator was not cooperative with the officers, according to Johnstone.

It is unknown if this incident is connected with the shooting of another man that happened on Friday at 1:45 p.m. in the area of Forestburgh Road and West Broadway. 

In that incident, a 22-year-old Monticello man sustained gunshot wounds to a hand and leg. The victim sought assistance by going into a business on Forestburgh Road to report being shot, Johnstone said. 

The victim was transported by a private vehicle to CRMC in the hamlet of Harris prior to officers arriving on the scene. 

Anyone with information in either incident is asked to call Monticello Police in confidence at 845-794-4422. 

 New York State Police assisted Monticello Police in response to both shooting incidents.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.