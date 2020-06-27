Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Severe Weather Watch: Strong Thunderstorms With Damaging Wind Gusts Expected
Police & Fire

Police Probe Stabbing In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the stabbing.
The area of the stabbing. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are investigating after an area man was found stabbed multiple times on a street. 

The man was found in Rockland County around 7 p.m., on Wednesday, June 17 in the area of 14 N. Main St., in Spring Valley, said Officer Matthew Galli.

According to Galli, Spring Valley police responded to a call of a reported stabbing in the area and found the unidentified man upon their arrival.

The man, who sustained multiple lacerations, none of which were considered life-threatening, was transported by Spring Hill Ambulance to Good Samaritan Hospital for evaluation.

The case is under investigation by the department's Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Fantasia at 845-356-7400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.