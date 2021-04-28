Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Area Man Admits To Scamming Consumers Of $9.5M, DOJ Says
Police & Fire

Police Probe Reports Of ATVs Being Driven On Rockland Roadways

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Orangetown Police is reminding residents that it's illegal to ride ATVs on area roadways.
Orangetown Police is reminding residents that it's illegal to ride ATVs on area roadways. Photo Credit: Orangetown Police Department

After receiving complaints from residents of ATVs being driven on area roadway, one Rockland County police department is reminding riders it's illegal to do so.

The Orangetown Police Department is offering some background information on the laws surrounding riding ATVs in an effort to help riders avoid tickets or have their vehicles impounded.

According to the department:

  • You can't operate an ATV on a highway unless it is posted and designated for ATV use by the state.
  • You may not operate an ATV on public land unless it is specifically designated for ATV use.
  • A parent or guardian may not knowingly permit or authorize children under age 16 to operate an ATV in violation of state or local laws. 
  • An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in the state, including on the owner's property.

So, in essence, ATV lovers can only ride their vehicles on their property, unless it is covered by liability insurance, to cover if someone gets injured on another person's property.

The minimum required coverage is $50,000/$100,000 for death, $25,000/$50,000 for injury, and $10,000 for property damage in any one accident. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.