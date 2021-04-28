Police Probe Reports Of ATVs Being Driven On Rockland Roadways

After receiving complaints from residents of ATVs being driven on area roadway, one Rockland County police department is reminding riders it's illegal to do so.

The Orangetown Police Department is offering some background information on the laws surrounding riding ATVs in an effort to help riders avoid tickets or have their vehicles impounded.

According to the department:

You can't operate an ATV on a highway unless it is posted and designated for ATV use by the state.

You may not operate an ATV on public land unless it is specifically designated for ATV use.

A parent or guardian may not knowingly permit or authorize children under age 16 to operate an ATV in violation of state or local laws.

An ATV must be registered with the Department of Motor Vehicles if it is operated anywhere in the state, including on the owner's property.

So, in essence, ATV lovers can only ride their vehicles on their property, unless it is covered by liability insurance, to cover if someone gets injured on another person's property.

The minimum required coverage is $50,000/$100,000 for death, $25,000/$50,000 for injury, and $10,000 for property damage in any one accident.

