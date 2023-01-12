Police Officer Revived By Narcan After Possible Fentanyl Exposure At HQ In Hudson Valley

A police officer in Westchester County was hospitalized after being exposed to a substance believed to be fentanyl at police headquarters.

The incident happened on Thursday, Jan. 12, around 4 p.m., when a Yonkers Police Detention Officer working in the central booking facility at the department's headquarters located at 104 South Broadway came in contact with a piece of prisoner clothing and had a medical emergency, according to Yonkers Police.

It is currently believed that the substance was fentanyl.

The officer, who has been with the department for 10 years, was given three doses of Narcan to revive her, and she was then taken to a local hospital in stable condition to be evaluated.

The central booking facility has since been put on lockdown by hazmat teams and an internal investigation has been launched.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

