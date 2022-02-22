Contact Us
Police Officer Injured Investigating Shooting In Area

Zak Failla
A police officer in Westchester was injured after crashing while investigating a shooting that left a 52-year-old man hospitalized, authorities announced.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to North Bond Street at approximately 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22, where there was a report of a shooting that left one man with injuries.

Upon arrival, police said that they located the victim - later identified as Yonkers resident Michael Kinlaw - who had a gunshot wound to his upper back.

Kinlaw was transported to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx for treatment. He was listed in stable condition.

The shooter remains at large.

According to police, an officer was injured in a motor vehicle crash while responding to the initial call. The officer was attempting to maneuver through traffic to investigate the incident when a vehicle pulled out in front of him.

The officer was forced to swerve to avoid hitting the other vehicle and struck a tree. He suffered minor injuries, was treated, and later released from an area hospital.

Authorities said that the ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Mount Vernon Police Department and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department’s Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or submitting an anonymous tip by texting “MVPD” and the information to 8474011.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

