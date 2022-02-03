Contact Us
Police Officer Injured In Three-Vehicle Greenburgh Crash, Police Say

Kathy Reakes
The area of the crash. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Two people were injured including a police officer during a three-vehicle crash in Westchester.

The crash -- which involved a Greenburgh Police car --  took place around 1:50 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 3 in the Four Corners area of East Hartsdale and Central Park avenues in Greenburgh.

According to Greenburgh Police, details were still coming in, but two people were transported to the hospital including a Greenburgh police officer.

Their conditions were not known, said Lt. Kobie Powell, of the Greenburgh Police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

