Police Officer In Hudson Valley Arrested For Domestic Violence

A police officer in Westchester is facing charges after allegedly injuring his wife during a domestic disturbance, the District Attorney’s Office announced.

Frank Corvino, a Harrison Police Officer, was arrested and arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 30 in the Town of Harrison Court on multiple charges related to an alleged assault on his wife earlier this week.

It is alleged that Corvino assaulted his wife on Sunday, Sept. 27 in the presence of their child during an argument that turned physical.

Following the domestic dispute, Corvino's wife was treated for injuries to her ribs and shoulders, and she also suffered bruises on her face, arms, and legs.

Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. said Corvino was arrested by investigators with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, Sept. 29 and charged with assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and harassment.

Orders of Protection were also issued on behalf of Corvino’s wife and child.

Scarpino said that Corvino pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on Tuesday, Oct. 27.

