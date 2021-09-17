Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Alligator Caught Near School In Hudson Valley
Police & Fire

Police Officer Accused Of Breaking Into Children's Camp In Hudson Valley

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Camp Young Judaea on Sprout Lake Camp Road
Camp Young Judaea on Sprout Lake Camp Road Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and damaging property at a children's camp in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the New York State Police in conjunction with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Matthew E. McGrath, age 37, of Middletown in Orange County, for breaking into and damaging property at the Camp Young Judaea on Sprout Lake Camp Road in the town of Union Vale.

McGrath, an officer with the NYPD, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief, Trooper AJ Hicks said.

McGrath, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.