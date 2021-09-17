Police Officer Accused Of Breaking Into Children's Camp In Hudson Valley

A police officer has been arrested for allegedly breaking into and damaging property at a children's camp in the Hudson Valley.

On Wednesday, Sept. 15, the New York State Police in conjunction with the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Matthew E. McGrath, age 37, of Middletown in Orange County, for breaking into and damaging property at the Camp Young Judaea on Sprout Lake Camp Road in the town of Union Vale.

McGrath, an officer with the NYPD, was charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of criminal mischief, Trooper AJ Hicks said.

McGrath, who was off-duty at the time of his arrest, was arraigned before the town of Union Vale Court where he was released on his own recognizance.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.