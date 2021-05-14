Police: Newly Town-Installed Black Lives Matter Sign Uprooted In Greenburgh

Police are investigating a potential bias or hate-related incident after a newly installed “Black Lives Matter” sign was uprooted in Westchester.

Greenburgh Police Chief Chris McNerney issued an alert on Friday, May 14 advising about an investigation into a criminal mischief incident after a newly installed “BLM” sign was ripped out of the ground.

McNerney said that overnight on Thursday, May 13, a sign that read “All Lives Can’t Matter Until Black Lives Matter” was uprooted from the ground hours after it was affixed to the “Welcome to Greenburgh” sign on Knollwood Road.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. McNerney said that his Department is working with the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office to identify who is responsible for the incident.

“The Town of Greenburgh and this department strongly condemns all acts of hate and bias. We have a history of promoting diversity, unity, and inclusion,” he said. “We are working with the Westchester County DA to identify the individual(s) responsible for this incident and bringing them to justice.”

