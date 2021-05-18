Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police: Man, Woman Caught With 6-Plus Pounds Of Heroin In Hudson Valley

Troopers busted two on I-87 in Tarrytown with more than six pounds of heroin.
Troopers busted two on I-87 in Tarrytown with more than six pounds of heroin. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A traffic stop on I-87 in the New York's Hudson Valley led to the arrest of a man and woman from Western Massachusetts who were allegedly in possession of more than six pounds of heroin, police announced.

Troopers on patrol in Tarrytown at 9:20 p.m. on Saturday, May 15 stopped Springfield resident Andre Hickson, age 35, on I-87 when he committed a traffic violation, police said.

During the subsequent stop, police said it was determined that neither Hickson nor his passenger, Westfield resident Marlene Gonzalez, age 39, had a valid driver’s license. Further investigation also found they were in possession of approximately 6.18 pounds of heroin.

Both Hickson and Gonzalez were taken into custody without incident and transported to State Police Headquarters in Tarrytown, where they were each charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, and criminal possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, both felonies.

Hickson and Gonzalez were virtually arraigned before the Town of Greenburgh Court and remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail. Both are scheduled to reappear in the Village of Tarrytown Court on Wednesday, May 19. 

