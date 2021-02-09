Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: New Snowfall Projections Released For Quick-Moving Storm Moving Through Region
Police & Fire

Police: Man Nabbed With Metal Knuckles During Traffic Stop In Clarkstown

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
A Rockland County man was arrested by state police for allegedly having metal knuckles.
A Rockland County man was arrested by state police for allegedly having metal knuckles. Photo Credit: New York State Police

A Rockland County man was allegedly busted with metal knuckles during a routine traffic stop by state police.

Romario Gentiles, age 22, of Stony Point, was arrested on Saturday, Feb. 6, following a stop on I-87 in Clarkstown, said New York State Police Trooper Tara McCormick.

According to McCormick, state police stopped Gentiles for a traffic violation. While interviewing Gentiles, troopers noticed a pair of metal knuckles fall out of a bag while he was retrieving his identification.

Gentiles was taken into custody and charged with criminal possession of a weapon and released on an appearance ticket.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, March 1.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.