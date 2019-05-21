Police Issue Warning After Apparent Luring Incident Involving Girl Walks To School In Nyack

Police are alerting the public to be on the lookout after a possible luring incident involving a girl in Nyack.

At approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday, May 21, the student was walking to school in the area of Depew Avenue and Anna Street and was approached by an individual, Orangetown Police said.

The individual is described as a Hispanic man in his 30’s with a thin beard and dark hair operating a blue car with a license plate that begins with the letter “H,” police said.

According to the girl, the man honked his horn at her and asked in Spanish if she wanted a ride to school. The student said no and immediately used her cell phone to call her mother. The man then drove away.

The student stated she has seen the same individual driving the blue car, honking at her during the past two weeks as she walked to school, but this is the first time that that he spoke to her.

The Orangetown Police Department is working with the South Nyack Grandview Police Department on this incident.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or have any information they believe to be pertinent is asked to contact the Orangetown Police Department at 845-359-3700.

Nyack Public School officials say parents may wish to consider some of the following to reinforce with your children:

Discuss predatory lures that are commonly used, i.e. asking for assistance, lost pet, bribery, authority figures, faking an emergency about a family member, etc.

Encourage your children to travel in groups, be aware of their surroundings and be alert.

If your children are approached by a stranger they should not engage in a conversation and answer any questions and they should obviously never get into another person’s vehicle without parental consent.

Other good tactics include three basic rules if engaged, “drop” anything they are carrying that may slow them down, “holler” and make as much noise and commotion as possible and “run” to a safe location where other adults are. Report any luring incidents by calling 911.

Encourage your child to trust his/her intuition and take action if he/she senses danger.

Tell your child not to worry about being polite, to make a lot of noise, and to run away, scream, shout, or punch back at anyone that approaches them physically.

Teach the “NO-GO-TELL system. Your child should; 1) Say NO if someone tries to touch her/him or make them feel scared or uncomfortable; 2) GO quickly away from the situation; and 3) TELL a trusted adult.

When your child is old enough to go out alone, demand that he/she tell you the three ‘W’s”; WHO I am going with; WHERE I will be; WHEN I will be returning home. Make sure your child informs you anytime plans may change.

Establish home and phone safety rule. When your child is old enough to stay home alone, he/she should keep the door locked and never answer questions over the phone or at the door.

Be aware of your child’s Internet activities. Predators use online chat rooms and other Internet resources to arrange face-to-face meetings with children. Many Internet service providers have parent-control options to block certain material from coming into your child’s computer.

