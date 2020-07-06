Police Issue Alert For Hudson Valley Woman Wanted On Multiple Warrants

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley who are attempting to locate a woman with multiple warrants out for her arrest.

New York State Police in Hastings seek to locate Christina Daggett, who is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A warrant was issued in Westchester County by the Hastings-on-Hudson Town Court on Saturday, Jan. 18 after Daggett failed to appear in court following her arrest for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said a second warrant was issued on Monday, Feb. 3 when she failed to appear in court following her arrest in 2017, when she was busted with Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and was driving with a suspended license.

Daggett, 34, was described as being 5-foot tall weighing approximately 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Hastings by calling (315) 366-600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov referencing case number 9409896.

