Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police Issue Alert For Hudson Valley Woman Wanted On Multiple Warrants

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Christina Daggett is wanted by New York State Police
Christina Daggett is wanted by New York State Police Photo Credit: New York State Police

An alert has been issued by New York State Police investigators in the Hudson Valley who are attempting to locate a woman with multiple warrants out for her arrest.

New York State Police in Hastings seek to locate Christina Daggett, who is wanted for endangering the welfare of a child, criminal possession of a controlled substance, and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

A warrant was issued in Westchester County by the Hastings-on-Hudson Town Court on Saturday, Jan. 18 after Daggett failed to appear in court following her arrest for endangering the welfare of a child.

Police said a second warrant was issued on Monday, Feb. 3 when she failed to appear in court following her arrest in 2017, when she was busted with Hydrocodone, Oxycodone, and was driving with a suspended license.

Daggett, 34, was described as being 5-foot tall weighing approximately 145 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Hastings by calling (315) 366-600 or emailing CrimeTip@troopers.ny.gov referencing case number 9409896.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.