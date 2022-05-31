Police Investigating Shots-Fired Incident At Park In Hudson Valley

Police are investigating after shots were fired at a park in the Hudson Valley.

The incident took place in Dutchess County in the city of Poughkeepsie around 6:30 p.m., Monday, May 31 in the area of King Street Park.

Police responded to the area after receiving multiple 911 reporting the shots fired at the park, said Det. Lt. Matt Clark of the city of Poughkeepsie Police Department.

Responding officers observed two teens running from the scene and followed them as they ran and jumped over a fence to an apartment at the Boulevard Knolls housing projects, Clark said.

At the fence, officers recovered a 9mm handgun, he added.

The two males were brought to police headquarters for questioning. One of the teens, 19-year-old Abdul Elladdioui, had a bench warrant for disorderly conduct, the other was 15-years-old, Clark said.

Elladdioui told officers he ran because he heard the shots and knew nothing about the handgun recovered at the fence he jumped over, Clark added.

He was held on a bench warrant.

The mother of the fifteen-year-old was notified and she came to police headquarters where the boy invoked his right to counsel and was released, Clark said.

The investigation into the incident is continuing, he added.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or any other firearm-related incident should call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

