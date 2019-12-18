Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: Ex-Rockland Teacher Convicted Of Endangering Welfare Of Child, Harassment
Police & Fire

Police Investigating Shooting Of Two Men During Large Rockland Gathering

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Haverstraw police are investigating the shooting of two men during a large gathering of people.
Haverstraw police are investigating the shooting of two men during a large gathering of people. Photo Credit: Provided by Mark Lieb

Police are investigating a shooting that injured two men during a large gathering in West Haverstraw.

The incident took place around 10 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 15, outside of 25 East Railroad Ave., said Haverstraw Police Capt. Martin Lund.

Officers responded immediately and on arrival found a large group of people gathered in a common driveway of a building. During a search, officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot, Lund said.

The man, who suffered non-life threatening injuries, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment.

While police were still on the scene, they received a call from Nyack Hospital reporting another 19-year-old man who had also been shot, and was suffering a minor wound, Lund said.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.