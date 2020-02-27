Police Investigating Shooting Of Man In Rockland County, Police Say

Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Rockland County.

The shooting took place around 2 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 27, at 1 Municipal Place in Spring Valley, said Spring Valley Police Officer Matthew Galli.

There is a heavy police presence in the area and bystanders are to stay clear of the area, police said.

Other details regarding the shooting, including the man's condition, are not yet available.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

