Police Investigating Separate Shootings Hours Apart In Westchester

Police in Westchester are currently investigating two shooting incidents that occurred just hours apart.

The incidents began in Mount Vernon around 5:40 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 27 in the area of 215 Union Ave.

Mount Vernon Police responded to the area on a report of shots fired and a man down, said Tim Allen, spokesman for the Mount Vernon Police.

When officers arrived on the scene they located an 18-year-old man who had an apparent gunshot wound to his upper right chest area, Allen said.

Allen said officers immediately rendered aid and requested emergency services for the victim, who was transported to Jacobi Hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery and is currently in stable condition.

An investigation revealed that the incident occurred at the corner of Union Ave and E 3rd St. and that the victim had fled from the shooter on foot eventually falling in front of 215 Union Ave., Allen added.

A few hours later, around 8:10 p.m., officers again responded to the area of 215 Union Ave. after several calls were received of multiple shots fired at a crowd of people in the area, Allen said.

Responding officers did not find any victims and a canvas of surrounding hospitals for victims was negative, they did, however, recover five shell casings in the immediate vicinity, police said.

Mount Vernon Police detectives are investigating this incident with the assistance of the FBI Westchester Safe Streets Task Force and Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center.

Mount Vernon Police ask that anyone with information regarding these incidents contacts the MVPD Detective Division at 914-665-2510.

All calls will be kept confidential.

You can also submit an anonymous tip via our “Text-A-Tip” by texting “MVPD” and your tip to 847411.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Clarkstown and receive free news updates.