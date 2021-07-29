Contact Us
Police Investigating Armed Robbery Outside Of Area Business

Kathy Reakes
The area of the armed robbery.
The area of the armed robbery. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Police are searching for suspects in connection with an armed robbery outside of an area business.

The incident happened in Ulster County around 4:20 a.m. on Saturday, July 24 near a New Paltz establishment at Main Street and Prospect Street.

When officers arrived on the scene they determined an armed robbery had just occurred, New Paltz PD Chief Robert Lucchesi said. 

Through investigation, members learned that the victims were involved in a verbal dispute with the suspects earlier in the evening, Lucchesi said. 

According to police, the robbery took place when the victims sitting outside of a business when one of the suspects approached the victims, displayed a handgun, and demanded personal belongings. 

The suspect then returned to a waiting vehicle and fled eastbound on Main Street.

New Paltz Police are investigating the incident and following up on active leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Paltz Police Detective Division at 845-255-1357.

