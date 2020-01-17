Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice
Police & Fire

Police Investigate Suspicious Package In Parking Lot Of Nyack Walgreens

Joe Lombardi
Walgreens on Route 59 in Nyack.
Walgreens on Route 59 in Nyack. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A suspicious package reported in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the area was determined to be not a threat, police said.

At approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17, Orangetown Police responded to a report of a suspicious package in the parking lot of Walgreens on Route 59 in the Village of Nyack.

After a brief investigation, the package was deemed to not be a threat and the area was opened to vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The Orangetown Police Department was assisted the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department and the South Nyack Grand View Police Department.

An investigation into the origin of the package is underway by the Orangetown Police Department Detective Bureau. Anyone with information about the incident may call the Detective Bureau (845) 359-2121.

