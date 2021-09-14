Police Investigate Reports Of Shots Fired Near High School In Hudson Valley

Police investigators in Westchester are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down suspects who were involved in a shooting near an area high school as students were being dismissed.

The Mount Vernon Police Department received a report of shots fired in the area of Mount Vernon High School on California Road shortly before 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 13.

Upon arrival, police said that officers interviewed several witnesses who said that shots were fired from a passing vehicle in the area of the high school.

The shooting incident took place a few hundred feet away from the Mount Vernon High School at dismissal time.

According to police, detectives were able to locate surveillance video, which depicted parts of the incident, which found that at least two vehicles were involved in the incident.

One of the suspect vehicles has been located after being struck by the gunfire, and detectives are attempting to locate and interview any potential witnesses.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding it has been asked to contact detectives at the Mount Vernon Police Department by calling (914) 665-2510.

