Police In The Area Arrest Wanted Shooting Suspect After Domestic Incident

An investigation into a domestic dispute involving a man attempting to shoot his way into a Westchester apartment led to the apprehension of a suspect, authorities announced.
Officers from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a residential apartment building at approximately 7:45 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 7, where there was a report of a domestic dispute with a man attempting to break into a unit by shooting through the door.
New Rochelle Police Capt. J. Collins Coyne said that upon arrival, officers located the fleeing suspect, prompting a brief pursuit before he was ultimately able to evade investigators.
The victim, a 24-year-old woman from New Rochelle, was not injured during the incident.
Investigators from multiple law enforcement agencies were able to identify a suspect, 27-year-old Queens resident Muhammed Gumaneh, who was arrested at his home on Tuesday, Jan. 11.
Gumaneh was charged with:
- Attempted assault;
- Attempted burglary;
- Reckless endangerment;
- Criminal possession of a weapon.
Agencies involved in the investigation:
- New Rochelle Police Department;
- Westchester County District Attorney's Office;
- Westchester County Police Real Time Crime Center;
- FBI Safe Streets Task Force;
- The US Marshalls Service for New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.