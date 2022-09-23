Police In Rockland Town Monitoring School Bus Stops After Attempted Luring Incident

Police officers in a Hudson Valley town have increased police patrols at bus stops after an alleged attempted luring incident.

The incident took place in Rockland County between 7:15 a.m. and 7:40 a.m., on Thursday, Sept. 22 in Ramapo in the area of North Airmont Road and Spook Rock Road.

According to the Ramapo Police, a man with a beard, wearing yellow clothing, and driving a gray 4-door sedan approached an 11-year-old student waiting for her school bus.

It is alleged that the driver told the child that he knew her mother and that she asked him to drive her to school. The child ran away and the vehicle left westbound on North Airmont Road, police said.

Police said the child’s mother confirmed that she did not ask anyone to transport her daughter to school.

The incident is under investigation by Ramapo PD detectives.

As a precaution, there will be an increased police presence at school bus stop locations throughout the town, the department said.

If anyone has any information regarding this incident, please contact the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400.

