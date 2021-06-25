Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police In Hudson Valley Investigate Shooting At Vigil For Murdered Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Police in Mount Vernon are investigating a fatal shooting after a man at a vigil for Warren Clahar, who was murdered in South Fulton Avenue in October last year. Photo Credit: Pixabay
A man was shot and killed at a vigil held at 129 Monroe Ave. in Mount Vernon. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A man was shot and killed overnight while attending a vigil for a victim who also suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Westchester last October, police said.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the area of 129 Monroe Ave. at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, where there was a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, first responders found Mount Vernon resident Jeremy Logan, age 32, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Logan was transported to Mount Vernon Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, when he was shot, Logan was attending a vigil in celebration of the would-be birthday of Warren Clahar, who was murdered in front of a South Fulton Avenue home in Mount Vernon while sitting in his car in October last year.

Police said that the investigation into both shootings is still ongoing. Any witnesses who may have information on the homicides of Logan or Clehar have been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or sending information to the department’s Tip Hotline by texting MVPD to 847411 with the tip.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.