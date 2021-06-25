Police In Hudson Valley Investigate Shooting At Vigil For Murdered Man

A man was shot and killed overnight while attending a vigil for a victim who also suffered a fatal gunshot wound in Westchester last October, police said.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to the area of 129 Monroe Ave. at approximately 10:40 p.m. on Wednesday, June 23, where there was a report of a person who had been shot.

Upon arrival, first responders found Mount Vernon resident Jeremy Logan, age 32, on the sidewalk suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Police said Logan was transported to Mount Vernon Hospital for treatment, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, when he was shot, Logan was attending a vigil in celebration of the would-be birthday of Warren Clahar, who was murdered in front of a South Fulton Avenue home in Mount Vernon while sitting in his car in October last year.

Police said that the investigation into both shootings is still ongoing. Any witnesses who may have information on the homicides of Logan or Clehar have been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510 or sending information to the department’s Tip Hotline by texting MVPD to 847411 with the tip.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.