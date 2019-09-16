Police In Area Investigate Armed Robbery After Shots Fired

Police investigators in Orange County are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a man involved in an armed robbery over the weekend.

Officers from the Port Jervis Police Department responded to the intersection of Seward Avenue and Ball Street shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 15, when there were reports of multiple gunshots being fired.

According to police, the investigation determined that a Port Jervis resident was forcibly robbed at gunpoint while inside an area residence and several gunshots were fired at his victim during the incident.

Investigators said that the victim was not struck by any of the bullets and no one was injured during the incident. The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Port Jervis City Police with the assistance of the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact police investigators at the Port Jervis Police Department by calling (845) 856-5101.

