Police: Impaired Driver Nabbed With Illegal Handgun After Greenburgh Stop

A 23-year-old man was busted for DWI and for having a handgun following a traffic stop in Westchester.

Zay Williams, age 23, of the Bronx, was arrested around 10:50 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, following a traffic stop on I-287 in Greenburgh, said Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police.

According to McCormick, Williams was arrested after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations and during a search, troopers found a loaded Colt 23-caliber handgun in his pocket.

Troopers also determined that Williams was driving under the influence. He refused to submit to chemical alcohol or drug tests.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and DWI.

Moore was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond.

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, April 16.

