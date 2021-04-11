Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Breaking News: COVID-19: FBI Investigating Reports Of Fake Vaccination Cards
Police & Fire

Police: Impaired Driver Nabbed With Illegal Handgun After Greenburgh Stop

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police arrested a 23-year-old for alledged DWI and for having a loaded handgun in his pocket.
New York State Police arrested a 23-year-old for alledged DWI and for having a loaded handgun in his pocket. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra

A 23-year-old man was busted for DWI and for having a handgun following a traffic stop in Westchester.

Zay Williams, age 23, of the Bronx, was arrested around 10:50 a.m., Wednesday, April 7, following a traffic stop on I-287 in Greenburgh, said Trooper Tara McCormick of the New York State Police.

According to McCormick, Williams was arrested after he was stopped for multiple traffic violations and during a search, troopers found a loaded Colt 23-caliber handgun in his pocket.

Troopers also determined that Williams was driving under the influence. He refused to submit to chemical alcohol or drug tests.

He was charged with criminal possession of a weapon and DWI.

Moore was remanded to Westchester County Jail in lieu of $10,000 cash bail, $15,000 bond, or $15,000 partially secured bond. 

He is scheduled to return to court on Friday, April 16.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.