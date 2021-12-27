Police Identify Two Killed In Hudson Valley Crash

Police have identified two people killed in a crash in Westchester County.

The crash took place just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 26 on the Saw Mill River Parkway in Yonkers.

According to Kieran O'Leary, spokesman for the Westchester County Police, the driver coming southbound who lost control of his vehicle was driving a 2019 Lincoln SUV. He was in the left lane of travel.

He is identified as Adolph Cintron Jr., age 57, of Brooklyn.

His vehicle went airborne after colliding with the Jersey barrier right where there is an opening to allow emergency vehicles to turn around if needed, O'Leary said.

"His vehicle went airborne, flipped over, and landed on its roof on the hood of the vehicle that was coming northbound," he added.

The vehicle hit was a 2017 Hyundai SUV.

The driver of the Hyundai who was killed was Noe Perez Procopio, age 40, of the Bronx, O'Leary said.

Procopio's wife and teenage daughter were in the car with him. They suffered non-life-threatening injuries, he added.

The investigation into what caused Cintron to lose control of his vehicle is continuing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.