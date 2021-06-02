Police ID Teen Shot, Killed On Rockland Street

Police have identified a man who was found shot to death on a Hudson Valley roadway on Memorial Day.

Tyriq Seward, an 18-year-old former Rockland County resident who lived in South Carolina, was killed around 9:50 p.m., Monday, May 31, in Spring Valley.

A Spring Valley Police officer was on patrol on Crispus Attucks Road and heard multiple gunshots in the area, Detective Matthew Galli said.

Responding officers found Seward, formerly of Spring Valley, lying in the roadway on Rose Avenue where he was pronounced dead, Galli said.

The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

