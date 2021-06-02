Contact Us
Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Return to your home site

Menu

Clarkstown Daily Voice serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Nearby Towns

  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Ramapo
    serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Police & Fire

Police ID Teen Shot, Killed On Rockland Street

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Police have identified a man who was found shot dead on a Spring Valley street.
Police have identified a man who was found shot dead on a Spring Valley street. Photo Credit: Pixabay/tevenet

Police have identified a man who was found shot to death on a Hudson Valley roadway on Memorial Day. 

Tyriq Seward, an 18-year-old former Rockland County resident who lived in South Carolina, was killed around 9:50 p.m., Monday, May 31, in Spring Valley.

A Spring Valley Police officer was on patrol on Crispus Attucks Road and heard multiple gunshots in the area, Detective Matthew Galli said.

Responding officers found Seward, formerly of Spring Valley, lying in the roadway on Rose Avenue where he was pronounced dead, Galli said.

The teen suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Spring Valley Police Department at 845-356-7400 or email tips@villagespringvalley.org.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Clarkstown Daily Voice!

Serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.