Police ID 62-Year-Old Killed In Head-On Crash Involving Rockland Residents

State police have released the identity of a man killed during a head-on, three-car Hudson Valley crash, that also injured five.

Sullivan County resident IkSong Jin, age 62, from Monticello died after the crash that took place in Orange County on Monday, Aug. 15 in Woodbury.

An initial investigation of the crash revealed that a 2021 Ford Explorer was traveling east on Route 6 when the driver of the vehicle, later identified as Rockland County resident Chaim Gordon, age 24, from Spring Valley, attempted to pass a Cadillac in front of him and crossed over the double yellow line and entered the opposite lane striking a 2003 Nissan X-Terra head-on, said Trooper Steven Nevel.

The Explorer then crossed back over striking the Cadillac, he was attempting to pass, police said.

The driver of the Nissan, IkSong Jin, was pronounced dead at the scene, Nevel said.

Additional passengers in the Ford, Levi Szwerin, age 22, and Duvid Grunwald, age 20, were transported to Westchester Medical Center for treatment and later released, police said.

The occupants of the Cadillac, including Rabbi David Twersky, age 81, of New Square in Rockland, were not injured, Nevel said.

This is an ongoing investigation with charges pending, Nevel said.d

