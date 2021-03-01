Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police: Gun-Wielding Man Tells Area Store Patron To 'Come With Me'

A man is wanted by New York State Police in Northern Westchester after holding a man up at Walmart in Mohegan Lake.
A man is wanted by New York State Police in Northern Westchester after holding a man up at Walmart in Mohegan Lake. Photo Credit: New York State Police

New York State Police investigators are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly held up another shopper with a gun at a Northern Westchester Walmart.

Police said that on Wednesday, Jan. 13, a suspect allegedly confronted another person shopping at the Mohegan Lake Walmart on East Main Street, posing as a Loss Prevention officer and accusing him of stealing a face mask.

It is alleged that during the confrontation, the suspect ordered the other shopper to “come with me,” at which point he refused. When the patron didn’t follow him, the suspect lifted his jacket to reveal the holster of a handgun with a brown grip.

Once the confrontation was over, the suspect left Walmart and drove away in a gray or light-colored sedan, police said.

Anyone who has information regarding the suspect pictured above, his vehicle, or the menacing incident at Walmart has been asked to contact New York State Police investigators in Cortlandt by calling (914) 769-2600 and referencing case number 10024316.

