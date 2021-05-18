Police: Five Found Unconscious On Hudson Valley Lawn From Drinking Too Much

Five people in their early 20s were hospitalized and treated by EMS after being found unconscious on the lawn of a residence in Northern Westchester.

The incident took place around 8:18 a.m., Tuesday, May 18, when New York State Police responded to a residence in Lincolndale, a hamlet of Somers, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

When state police arrived, all five were passed out on the lawn of the residence, according to Hicks.

The group had apparently consumed too much alcohol, Hicks said.

All are expected to survive, he said.

