Police Department In Area Investigating Separate Scams In Matter Of Days

Police in Northern Westchester are investigating three scams that came to the department's attention within a matter of days.

The incidents took place in Croton-on-Hudson beginning on Thursday, Aug. 18 with the last being reported on Monday, Aug. 22.

During the first incident, a resident reported receiving multiple FedEx notices in the mail from what appeared to be her mortgage company requesting her banking information, the department reported.

The woman contacted her mortgage company, who said that they did not request such information. The resident did not provide her information but wanted the incident on file.

The second incident took place around 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18, when a caller reported overhearing an elderly couple purchasing prepaid debit cards and a man on the phone asking them to read the numbers to him, the department said.

The caller told the couple that it might be a scam. He then called the police. Patrol officers responded and advised the couple that it was a scam and they did not give the numbers to the man on the phone.

The third incident took place around 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22, when a resident reported receiving a phone call from an individual claiming to be an employee of Adult Protective Services reaching out on behalf of Wells Fargo because one of her accounts was compromised a few weeks ago, police said.

The caller did not provide any personal information because she believed the call to be a scam.

Police say if you get a call that seems unusual the best thing to do is to hang up and call the police to report the incident at 914-271-4781.

