Police Cruiser Involved In Crash With Motorcycle In Rockland

Kathy Reakes
A Ramapo police cruiser was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Hillcrest.
Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A police department vehicle was involved in a crash with a motorcycle in Rockland County.

The crash occurred 9:30 p.m. on Route 45 in Hillcrest, just north of Williams Avenue in Hillcrest, the Ramapo Police Department said.

The motorcyclist was transported to Westchester Medical Center where he is currently in stable condition.

The police officer was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital. He was treated and released, the department said.

The Ramapo Police Crash Investigation Unit is investigating.

No further information was available from police.

