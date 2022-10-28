Police Chase Man After He Tries To Steal From Hudson Valley Target A Second Time

A man led police on a foot chase after trying to steal electronics from a Target in Westchester County for the second time in two days.

On Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 3 p.m., Port Chester Police responded to a Target at 495 Boston Post Road (Route 1) after employees recognized a man who had stolen over $5,000 of electronics the day before, police said.

After arriving, police saw the man try to remove electronics from display before he stopped when he realized store security was watching him, according to police.

When the man then tried to leave the store, he was stopped by two officers, but was able to fight and break away from them before leading them on a foot chase, causing police to lose sight of him.

With the help of the Rye Police Department though, a perimeter was set up and the suspect was caught in a wooded area behind the Target, according to Port Chester Police.

The suspect, who was not named, was identified as a 31-year-old man from New York City also wanted by the New York City Police Department for a robbery in which a gun was used, police said.

The suspect was charged with the following:

Third-degree grand larceny;

Resisting arrest.

The man is currently awaiting arraignment, according to authorities.

"We never know who we are dealing with, but to get a dangerous individual off the streets to safeguard the Village is a good day," Port Chester Police said.

