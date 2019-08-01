Contact Us
Police Chase Ends With Three-Vehicle Head-On Crash In Area

A police pursuit ended with a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Orange County.
A police pursuit ended with a three-vehicle crash with serious injuries in Orange County. Photo Credit: Google Maps

This story has been updated.

A major Orange County roadway was closed for hours following a police chase that ended with a head-on crash on Route 17K in Newburgh.

The incident began around 10:54 a.m., Thursday, August 1, when State Police attempted to stop a black Chevy Tahoe on I-87 near the Newburgh exit, based on a BOLO alert for a suspect vehicle wanted for questioning regarding a felony investigation, said Trooper Tara McCormick, spokeswoman for the New York State Police.

The Tahoe failed to stop and a pursuit ensued. The Tahoe exited the thruway at exit 17 and continued on until it struck another Chevy Tahoe head-on and two other passenger vehicles, on State Route 17K in the town of Newburgh, around 11:09 a.m., she added.

Four people in the Tahoe vehicle were injured, three of which were transported for non-life threatening injuries to St. Luke’s Hospital. The fourth individual was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center with serious injuries.

The civilian injuries were non-life threatening, McCormick said.

Route 17K was closed between routes 300 and 747 for more than four hours.

Troop F BCI and Collision Reconstruction Unit (CRU) assisted with the investigation at the scene.

