Police Asking Public For Help Locating Man Wanted In Shooting Death

Law enforcement officials are asking the public for help locating a suspect wanted on a warrant for the shooting death of a Hudson Valley man.

Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler announced on Thursday, June 10, 2021, Joshua Williams, age 31, has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of a man in Newburgh in 2020.

Hoovler said Williams, of Newburgh, intentionally caused the death of Jamie Fincher, age 35, of Newburgh by shooting him with a loaded firearm on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020.

Fincher was found with gunshot wounds in front of 332 Liberty St. around 11:15 that night

It is alleged that Williams intentionally caused the death of Jaime Fincher by shooting him "with depraved indifference to human life, recklessly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to others at the scene," Hoovler said.

“From the beginning, this was a difficult case with little cooperation from the community,” said Acting City of Newburgh Police Chief Kevin Lahar. This case is an example of mutual respect and cooperation, both within our police department and with members of our community, who came together to identify the assailant and hold him accountable for the murder of Jamie Fincher.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the City of Newburgh Police at 845-561-3131.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.